First and second runner-ups of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Just a day is left until Bigg Boss OTT 3 wraps up its exciting journe. The stage is set for a grand finale on August 2, Friday. The finale voting lines are open on the Jio Cinema app and fans are eagerly casting their votes for their favorite among the top 5 contestants: Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions about potential next evictions and predictions about the winner. We have an interesting update on first and second runner-up of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Runner-ups

Sources close to the show suggest that the top 3 contestants who will make it to the finale are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, and Naezy. It is being said that Naezy, popularly known as Naezy The Baa, will emerge victorious, lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. Sana Makbul is expected to be the first runner-up, while Ranvir Shorey is likely to secure the second runner-up position. So, as per insiders–

Naezy — Winner

Sana Makbul — First Runner-up

Ranvir Shorey — Second Runner-up

As the grand finale approaches, excitement among fans and viewers is at an all-time high. Will Naezy clinch the coveted title, or will there be a surprising turn of events? The suspense will finally end tomorrow, and only time will tell who will be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to get more updates on the much-anticipated conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3!