First baby born at Maha Kumbh Mela’s temporary hospital

A special moment marked the Maha Kumbh Mela area on December 29 as the Central Hospital welcomed its youngest visitor, a baby boy born in the temporary but fully-equipped facility.

The baby born to a labourer couple on the banks of the Ganga is being hailed as an auspicious start to the grand event which officially begins on January 13.

A 20-year-old daily wage labourer from Kaushambi, Sonam arrived at the hospital around 7 pm seeking medical assistance. A team of three doctors immediately attended to her in the advanced labour room-cum-operation theatre.

The unexpected delivery at Maha Kumbh Mela created a buzz among the medical and paramedical staff.

Dr Dubey told TOI that Sonam was blessed with a boy weighing around 2.4 Kg. He adds, “It was a normal delivery being conducted at the central hospital and both mother and infant are healthy.” He also mentioned suggesting the name “Ved” for the newborn, symbolizing the auspiciousness of his arrival.

Maha Kumbh Mela

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, where TTD is planning to make elaborate arrangements to showcase the glory and grandeur of the deity to people from Northern India.

Also Read TTD to erect model temple of Lord Venkateswara at Maha Kumbh Mela

“The model temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy has to come up in such a way that the northern devotees should feel and experience the presence of the Lord of Seven Hills in the Mahakumbha Mela itself,” said TTD joint executive officer (health & education) M Gowthami in a press release.

Reviewing the arrangements, she directed the temple officials to coordinate from time to time to offer best facilities for the devotees.