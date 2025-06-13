First batch of 262 pilgrims return to Hyderabad after successful Haj 2025

Hyderabad: The first convoy of Haj pilgrims carrying 262 people reached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, at 4 am on Friday, June 13.

They were welcomed by the State Hajj Committee Chairman, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusro Pasha, at the airport. Upon returning, the pilgrims praised the arrangements made by the state government during the Haj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims from Telangana first left for Madinah on April 29. A total of seven flights were arranged for their departure till May 13. After this, flights departing May 16 onwards were directed towards Jeddah. The final flight departed on May 29.

Haj 2025 spanned from June 4 to June 9, with around 7,500 pilgrims from Telangana participating this year.