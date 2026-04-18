First batch of Indian pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia for Haj

Jeddah: The first batch of Indian pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, April 18, for the annual Haj pilgrimage, the Indian mission in Riyadh said.

“The first group of Indian Hajis was received at Madinah Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan and Consul General @CGIJeddah Shri Fahad Suri, along with Deputy Ministers @HajMinistry HE Prof Abdulaziz A Wazzan and HE Eng Ayad Abdulrahman Rahbini and other senior Saudi officials,” Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

Khan inspected facilities at the Madinah Airport and met with the Indian community volunteers who are extending a helping hand to the Haj pilgrims, it said.

The embassy also wished all Indian Haj pilgrims a “smooth, safe, and spiritually enriching Haj experience.”

Earlier on Friday, April 17, Khan visited the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office and Haj Clinic and reviewed preparations for the pilgrimage, it added.

A total of 1,75,025 pilgrims are expected to visit Saudi Arabia for Haj this year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

“Hotel style accomodations at Makkah have been hired this time for providing better services to the pilgrims for Haj 2026,” it added.