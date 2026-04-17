Haj 2026: Over 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims to depart in batches from April 18

Hyderabad: The Haj pilgrimage for 2026 will commence on April 18, with over 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims set to depart in batches for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from multiple embarkation points across the country. The annual pilgrimage is expected to take place between May 24 and May 29, subject to moon sighting.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday, April 17, extended his best wishes to pilgrims, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth, safe and comfortable Haj experience. He said several new initiatives have been introduced this year to enhance services and facilities.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, the nodal body for Haj operations, has made comprehensive arrangements in coordination with the Haj Committee of India, central ministries, state governments and Saudi authorities to ensure seamless logistics and on-ground facilitation.

Kiren Rijiju with Saudi Haj and Umrah Minister Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah. Photo: X

Digital push and new initiatives

Among the key initiatives is enhanced digital support through the Haj Suvidha App and the introduction of smart wristbands to help locate missing pilgrims and provide timely assistance. A short-duration Haj option of around 20 days has also been introduced for the first time, offering greater flexibility.

Insurance coverage has been increased to approximately Rs 6.25 lakh per pilgrim, strengthening financial and health protection. Around 60,000 pilgrims will benefit from high-speed train connectivity between Makkah and Madinah, enabling faster and safer inter-city travel.

Improved arrangements

Authorities have strengthened real-time monitoring and grievance redressal mechanisms, along with improved medical screening and healthcare support. Better coordination has also been ensured for accommodation and transport services in Saudi Arabia.

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Hotel-style accommodation in Makkah has been arranged this year to improve comfort for pilgrims. Measures have also been taken to streamline embarkation procedures at airports for hassle-free departures.

Haj operations will be conducted through 17 embarkation points across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Srinagar, ensuring wider regional accessibility.

Welfare remains priority

The government said the welfare and well-being of pilgrims remain a top priority, with close coordination maintained with Saudi authorities throughout the pilgrimage period.

Pilgrims have been advised to follow all official guidelines, including health and travel advisories, to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling Haj journey.