Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 has officially entered its ninth week, marking two months of drama, entertainment, and emotions. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show continues to grab massive attention with its interesting mix of contestants this season. While some are strategizing to stay in the game, a few have already won hearts effortlessly and taken over social media.

Among them, one contestant has now set a new record!

Baseer Ali has officially become the first Bigg Boss 19 contestant to cross 1 million tweets on X (formerly Twitter), surpassing all others by a huge margin. The tagline “We watch BB for Baseer” dominated the platform on Sunday, proving his growing popularity among fans.

Following him is Abhishek Bajaj, who trails far behind with around 300K tweets, as per insiders.

In an exclusive chat with Siasat.com, Baseer Ali’s brother said, “As a family, we’re truly overwhelmed by the love and support pouring in for Baseer. Every message, post, and trend from fans makes us feel incredibly proud. Seeing so many people connect with his journey and appreciate his real personality means a lot to all of us.”

Adding to the buzz, Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s open support for Baseer has become the talk of the town. Siraj commented on one of Baseer’s reels saying, “Love you bro, trophy leke aana hai,” which quickly went viral. Such celebrity support, especially from cricketers, is quite rare in the Bigg Boss universe.

“What touched us even more was seeing support come from people who’ve known his hard work and growth closely like Mohammed Siraj, who despite being on his Australia tour with Team India, took a moment to cheer for Baseer. That truly moved us. We’re also deeply thankful to Rannvijay Singha, Aly Goni, Divya Agarwal, Prince Narula, and so many other well-known personalities who continue to show their love and stand by him,” he said.

“As a brother, it’s a proud feeling to see the kind of impact Baseer’s honesty and strength are creating both inside and outside the house. We’re just grateful for all the warmth and positivity coming his way,” Baseer’s brother concluded.

Meanwhile, there was no elimination last week due to Diwali, making it a safe week for Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna, Mali Chahar, and Neelam Giri. With the festive break over, all eyes are now on the upcoming nominations and eliminations as the competition gets tougher inside the house.