First caravan of Telangana Haj pilgrims safely returns home

Hyderabad: The return of the Telangana Haj Committee pilgrims has commenced today. The first batch of pilgrims arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday at 8 am, onboard a special Vistara Airlines flight from Madinah.

The Telangana Haj Committee has made all necessary preparations to warmly welcome the returning pilgrims. A total of 46 flights will bring the pilgrims back home from July 15 to July 30.

Mohammed Saleem, along with members of the Haj Committee and officials, received the first convoy of pilgrims at the airport. As a gesture of goodwill, the pilgrims were presented with 5 ltr of Zam Zam water at the airport. The Haj Committee has coordinated with various departments to ensure a smooth arrival process for the pilgrims. Immigration and customs officials have been instructed to arrange separate counters for the pilgrims, facilitating their exit procedures. Volunteers are also available to assist with the transfer of the pilgrims’ belongings.

Today, another convoy of pilgrims is scheduled to return, with the first batch arriving at 8 am and the second batch at 8:30 pm. Subsequently, three convoys will return home daily. The pilgrims have been spending their days in Makkah and then traveling to Madinah, where accommodations near Masjid-e-Nabawi have been arranged for their stay. All the pilgrims are reported to be in good health and are actively engaged in worship at Masjid-e-Nabawi. They will remain in Madinah for a duration of 8 days.

A total of 7,040 pilgrims, including 5,583 from the Telangana Haj Committee, departed from the embarkation point in Hyderabad. The remaining pilgrims consisted of 867 from Karnataka, 528 from Maharashtra, 49 from Andhra Pradesh, 3 from Bihar, 7 from Chhattisgarh, 2 from Jharkhand, and 1 from Tamil Nadu.

The return of these pilgrims marks the successful completion of their Haj journey.