First confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 got concluded on January 28 but the reality TV scene is still buzzing with new updates. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner, with Abhishek Kumar securing the first runner-up position after three months of entertainment and drama.

As fans eagerly await their next reality show, attention has shifted to the digital version, Bigg Boss OTT 3. This online edition, which debuted in 2021 with its second season in 2023, precedes the television version by a couple of months.

Vicky Jain In Bigg Boss OTT 3

The latest scoop revolves around the first contestant reportedly approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3 – none other than Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande’s husband gained significant popularity during his stint on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17.

While there is no mention of Ankita Lokhande being part of BB OTT 3, reports suggest that the show’s makers have reached out to Vicky Jain. The buzz is that he is considering the offer, sparking curiosity about whether he will venture into Bigg Boss OTT 3 solo.

Though Vicky Jain may not have clinched the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, he undeniably captivated viewers as one of the most talked-about contestants, earning the endearing title ‘Vicky Bhaiya’ during his time on Salman Khan’s show. Will he go in Bigg Boss OTT 3 alone? Let’s wait and watch.

Stay to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the reality shows.