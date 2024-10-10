First contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18: Rumoured name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is already closing in on the completion of its first week, and as expected, the house is buzzing with drama, entertainment, and the first nomination process. 18 contestants entered the house with the goal of becoming the ultimate winner.

Bigg Boss 18 Nominated Contestants Week 1

Nominations for week 1 have already taken place and five housemates are in the danger zone in the very first week.

The nominated contestants for Week 1 are:

Karan Veer Mehra

Muskan Bamne

Chahat Pandey

Gunaratna Sadavarte

Avinash Mishra

As soon as the nominations were announced, voting lines opened, and viewers have already started speculating on which contestant might walk out of the Bigg Boss house this weekend. Among the five, one unlucky contestant will bid farewell to their journey on the show.

Muskan Bamne To Be Evicted First?

A lot of the buzz centers around Muskan Bamne, with a large section of viewers feeling that she may be the one to go home. Many are citing innocence as reason why she might not be suited for the intense nature of Bigg Boss. Additionally, fans are finding her contributions to the house a bit lackluster compared to the other more dynamic contestants.

On the other hand, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, and Avinash Mishra seem to have stronger chances of surviving this week’s elimination. All three are well-known faces on Colors TV, which gives them a solid fan base and less risk of being voted out early on. Their involvement in house activities and forming connections has also been more noticeable, earning them viewer support.

Gunaratna Sadavarte aka Vakeel Saab has surprised viewers with his interesting personality. He is gaining momentum among fans who find his presence refreshing and hope to see him stay longer in the game.

Social media is flooded with predictions, with Muskan’s name often coming up as the potential first evictee. However, Bigg Boss has a reputation for surprises, and nothing is ever certain in the house until the final votes are tallied.

Who do you think will walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.