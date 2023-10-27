First female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 house is buzzing with tension as the fear of elimination looms over the contestants. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will be the first to leave the show this week. A total of six contestants were nominated.

Soniya Bansal

Sunny Arya

Sana Raees Khan

Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt

Khanzaadi

Soniya Bansal Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

In an unusual twist, this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar will be taking place on Friday and Saturday instead of the usual Saturday and Sunday. The shooting of WKV episodes has already taken place and the elimination has already occurred, and we now have the name of the housemate whose journey has come to an end after just two weeks on the show. Unfortunately, it’s none other than Soniya Bansal.

Exclusive and Confirmed#SoniyaBansal is out of the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 26, 2023

Soniya’s elimination from the show has taken everyone by surprise. With her departure, the number of contestants remaining in the Bigg Boss house has dropped to 16.

