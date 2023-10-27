First female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17

A total of six contestants were nominated in Bigg Boss 17 this week

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th October 2023 11:07 am IST
First female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 house is buzzing with tension as the fear of elimination looms over the contestants. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will be the first to leave the show this week. A total of six contestants were nominated.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
  • Soniya Bansal
  • Sunny Arya
  • Sana Raees Khan
  • Aishwarya Sharma
  • Neil Bhatt
  • Khanzaadi

Soniya Bansal Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

In an unusual twist, this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar will be taking place on Friday and Saturday instead of the usual Saturday and Sunday. The shooting of WKV episodes has already taken place and the elimination has already occurred, and we now have the name of the housemate whose journey has come to an end after just two weeks on the show. Unfortunately, it’s none other than Soniya Bansal.

Soniya’s elimination from the show has taken everyone by surprise. With her departure, the number of contestants remaining in the Bigg Boss house has dropped to 16.

MS Education Academy

What are your thoughts on Soniya’s exit from the show? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th October 2023 11:07 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button