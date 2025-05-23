First glimpse of Saba Ibrahim’s baby boy, watch viral video

Mumbai: The Ibrahim family is currently experiencing a wave of mixed emotions. While actress Dipika Kakar battles a difficult phase due to a liver tumour, the family has also been blessed with a joyous occasion, the arrival of a new member.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister and popular YouTuber, Saba Ibrahim, along with her husband Khalid Niaz, has welcomed their first child and it’s a baby boy. The happy news was shared by Khalid in their latest vlog, where he also thanked fans for their continued support and prayers. The video also gave first glimpse of the baby boy and it is going viral on Instagram. Watch video below.

Though Shoaib and Dipika were unable to be present at the hospital during Saba’s delivery, other family members stood by her side. Soon after the birth, Khalid called Shoaib to share the good news, bringing a smile to the couple’s faces amidst a trying time.

In a heartfelt moment captured in their vlog, family members were seen embracing each other with joy as Khalid announced, “A son is born.” Saba’s mother-in-law and Shoaib’s mother offered heartfelt blessings, and Sunny recited the Azaan in the newborn’s ears, honoring a cherished Islamic tradition.

Khalid also shared an emotional update, revealing that Dipika video-called them to see the baby. Overwhelmed with emotion, she broke into tears during the call. “She cried a lot after seeing the baby, and tears welled up in all our eyes. Seeing her, our hearts melted, if she had been here, it would’ve been an entirely different feeling,” Khalid expressed.

Saba Ibrahim and Khalid Niaz got married on November 6, 2023, in a grand wedding ceremony.