First guest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, check name

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently one of the most talked about upcoming reality shows among fans and media alike. Anything and everything about the stunt-based reality show is grabbing attention, increasing the excitement among audience. From contestants list to dates, several updates are already out but they are yet to be confirmed and announced officially by the makers.

And now, we have one more interesting update about KKK 14. It is about the celebrity guest.

Abdu Rozik In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Abdu Rozik, who is currently all over the news for his wedding and engagement announcement, is all set to appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Yes, you read that right! Abdu has signed the show and will be wrapping up the shoot in Romania before his wedding that is set to happen on July 7 in Dubai.

However, there is a small twist. It is being said that Abdu Rozik might enter the adventurous reality show as full time contestant but as a celebrity guest just like last year. For the unversed, the young social media sensation added spice to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 where he appeared as the guest for a couple of episodes. This year too, he might grace KKK 14 as guest only.

Abdu Rozik got engaged to his girlfriend Amirah from Sharjah on April 24. He is set to get married to her in July which will be attended by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

KKK 14 Confirmed Contestants

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the makers have stopped hunting for the contestants as Shalin Bhanot joined the list as last participant. Other few confirmed contestants are — Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Karanvir Sharma, Samarth Jurel, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, among others.

