Hyderabad: Varanasi, the next big film from star filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is dominating headlines across the country. From its massive scale to its star-studded cast and record-breaking budget, the film is already being called one of the most ambitious Indian projects ever made. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film reportedly carries a budget of over Rs. 1300 crore.

And now, Varanasi has already created history even before its release.

Antarctica Shoot Creates History

One of the biggest talking points of Varanasi is its Antarctica shoot. The film is set to become the first Indian movie and only the fifth film in the world to be shot in the Antarctica region. Only a handful of international films have managed to film there due to extreme weather and strict regulations. The team is expected to travel to Antarctica in the last week of February, marking a historic milestone for Indian cinema.

This ambitious shoot not only highlights SS Rajamouli’s grand vision for the project but also adds another remarkable achievement to the film’s growing list of records.

Movies shot in Antarctica

1. The Thing

2. Eight Below

3. Encounters at the End of the World

4. Antarctica: A Year on Ice

The makers have locked April 7, 2027, for a grand worldwide theatrical release. The release was earlier planned for January 2027 but was pushed ahead to avoid a major box office clash. Recently, billboards announcing the release date appeared across the city of Varanasi, adding to the excitement. An official announcement from the team is expected soon.

More about Varanasi

The story moves through different eras, from Thretayuga to Kaliyuga, and locations ranging from Antarctica and Africa to India. Reports also suggest a subtle mythological layer inspired by the Ramayana, blended with time travel and global adventure.

With cutting-edge IMAX technology, unseen locations, and Rajamouli’s vision, Varanasi is shaping up to be a landmark film for Indian cinema.