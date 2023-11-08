First male contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 is..

Mumbai: The tension of next elimination grips the contestants as the new week commences in the high-voltage reality show Bigg Boss 17. A total of 9 contestants are facing the threat of eviction in 4th week, leading to the rumors of a possible double elimination. All eyes are on who will walk out of BB 17 next.

Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations Week 4

According to the latest voting trends, Mannara Chopra is at the forefront, accumulating substantial support from her fans. Close behind her are Arun, Anurag and Ankita, raising the stakes of their survival in the game.

However, the spotlight falls on the bottom two contestants, Navid and Samarth, who find themselves teetering on the edge with significantly lower votes.

The neck-and-neck competition between Navid and Samarth hints at the possibility that one of these two male contenders might face elimination this upcoming weekend. If at all a double eviction takes place, then both of them might exit the show.

However, there is no official confirmation and the fate of the nominated contestants hangs in the balance. Let’s wait and see. Who do you think will get evicted? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.