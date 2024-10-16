Popular, most-talked about contestant evicted from Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 18 witnessed its first major eviction just 10 days into the season. Contestant Avinash Mishra was unexpectedly eliminated from the show following a surprise midweek eviction.

The decision came after all the housemates voted to evict Avinash.

Avinash Mishra Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 18

The eviction, which has taken social media by storm, was part of a special task announced by Bigg Boss. Housemates were given the option to either send two contestants to jail or evict one person from the house to get week’s ration.

During the task, Avinash’s name came up multiple times due to his frequent clashes with others in the house.

Things escalated when Avinash, known for his outspoken nature, accused others of not standing up for themselves. “It’s always me who speaks up, kisi aur main dam nahi hai bolne ka,” he declared. This remark did not sit well with fellow contestant Chum Darang, who accused Avinash of never listening and often speaking pointlessly.

Their heated exchange almost turned physical, with other housemates intervening to prevent a fight.

After much discussion, the housemates collectively decided to evict Avinash. Bigg Boss made the official announcement, asking Avinash to leave the house immediately. His exit left a few of his close friends, Esha and Alice, in tears, as they bid him an emotional farewell.

Tomorrow Promo #BiggBoss18: Avinash get EVICTED from house bcz of HMs votes.pic.twitter.com/OEQyxLRMMi — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 15, 2024

Despite his eviction, rumors are swirling that Avinash might return to the show as a wildcard contestant in the coming weeks. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the drama unfolds and if Avinash will get another chance to make his mark in the Bigg Boss house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!