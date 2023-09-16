First meeting of ‘one nation, one election’ to be held on Sept 23

Earlier this month, the Centre had announced that an eight-member committee has been constituted to examine the ‘one nation, one election’ concept.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2023 3:49 pm IST
Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of Prez's visit
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

New Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who chairs the ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee, on Saturday said that its first meeting will take place on September 23.

The former President confirmed the development to the media.

The meeting will take place a day after the conclusion of the five-day special session of Parliament.

MS Education Academy

Earlier this month, the Centre had announced that an eight-member committee has been constituted to examine the ‘one nation, one election’ concept.

Besides Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government had named Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N.K Singh, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap as its members,

Senior advocate Harish Salve and former Chief vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari are also on the panel.

However, Chowdhury declined an invitation to be a part.

The committee will look into the feasibility of holding not only the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously, but also  polls to municipalities and panchayats, according to the gazette notification.

The committee will analyse and recommend possible solutions linked to simultaneous elections if there is a hung house, no-confidence motion, defection, or any such other event.

A single electoral roll and identity card for voters valid for the national, state, civic body and panchayat elections will be explored, the government said in the notification.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2023 3:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button