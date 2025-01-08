First Pakistani actress to cross 17 million on Instagram

Mumbai: Hania Aamir, one of the most talked-about actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has reached a new milestone in her career. The actress, who is already a favorite among fans, has now become the first Pakistani actress to cross 17 million followers on Instagram, solidifying her position as a true social media sensation.

Hania is incredibly active on Instagram, where she keeps her fans engaged by sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life. From her glamorous photoshoots to sneak peeks into her daily life, her posts often become the talk of the town. Fans can’t stop gushing over her stunning looks and relatable content.

Known for her bubbly personality, stunning looks, and versatile acting skills, Hania’s journey to superstardom has been nothing short of inspiring. While she was already a prominent figure, her role as Sharjeena in the blockbuster drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, opposite Fahad Mustafa, catapulted her to international fame.

The drama became a global hit, racking up over 1 billion views on YouTube and earning Hania a massive fan following worldwide.

This milestone on Instagram has once again put Hania in the spotlight, and her fans couldn’t be prouder. Social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages for the actress, who continues to make waves not only in Pakistan but across the globe.

As fans eagerly wait to see what’s next for the talented actress, many are hoping for her return to the small screen with another iconic role.