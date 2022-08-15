First phase of admission in engineering courses to begin on August 21

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 15th August 2022 10:00 am IST
TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The First phase of admission into engineering courses to begin on August 21 as announced by the admissions Committee officials  of the

Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Friday. The schedule for admissions into engineering courses shall commence from August 21. 

The candidates who qualified in the TS EAMCET can fill in basic information, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 21 and 29. 

MS Education Academy

The seats will be allotted on September 6 and payment of tuition fees online shall be made between September 6 and 13.

The second phase of payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification is on September 28 and 29. The certificate verification shall be done on September 30.  The seats will be allotted on October 4 and the payment of tuition fees shall be done between October 4 and 8.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button