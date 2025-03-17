First photo of Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt goes viral

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s love life has been making headlines ever since he introduced the media to his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on his birthday eve at a media meet-and-greet. While he requested the press to refrain from clicking her pictures, the internet had other plans. Fans, eager to get a glimpse of the mystery woman, scoured the web, and soon, several images of Gauri began circulating online.

However, fans have been waiting to see Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt together.

Now, after much anticipation, a photo of Aamir and Gauri together has finally surfaced in which they can be seen addressing media together. Shared by a fan page dedicated to Gauri on Instagram, the picture has been making rounds on the internet, delighting fans who have been eagerly waiting to see the couple together.

Image Source: Instagram

The revelation from Aamir came as a shock to many, and fans have been eager to know more about the woman who stole Mr. Perfectionist’s heart. Gauri, originally from Bengaluru, is currently working with Aamir’s production house. Interestingly, she isn’t a Bollywood buff and has only watched two of Aamir’s films — Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, that too years ago!

So, what made her fall for Aamir Khan? She finally revealed it!

During a recent media interaction, Gauri shared, “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring.” To which Aamir, in his signature charm, quipped, “And after all that, you found me?” as reported by NDTV.

Aamir also opened up about their love story, revealing that they have known each other for 25 years but lost touch. It was only two years ago that they reconnected and fell in love. “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was,” Aamir shared.

Despite not being deeply connected to Bollywood, Gauri’s presence has kept their relationship grounded. Aamir confirmed, “She doesn’t see me as a superstar but as a partner.”

As for meeting Aamir’s family, Gauri said she was welcomed with open arms and felt immense warmth from everyone.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par.