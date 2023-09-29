First photos of Bigg Boss 17 house are here, check out

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to begin from October 15

First photos of Bigg Boss 17 house are here, check out
Bigg Boss House (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is around the corner and fans can’t wait to get all the updates, from the contestant list to the theme of the new season. The reality show, known for its controversies and drama, is prepping up to be back with a bang, and it will kick started from October 15.

Bigg Boss 17 House Photos

Recently, the casting director of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Aakash Sharma, shared a sneak peek into the construction of the house on Instagram. The pictures showcase the early stages of the set being built, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming season.

Contestants List 2023

Meanwhile, the internet is abuzz with rumors about potential celebrity contestants. TV stars like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, and popular Youtuber Harsh Beniwal have been speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates as we inch closer to the thrilling new season of Bigg Boss!

