First Saudi ambassador to present credentials to Palestinian Prez

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the visit as historic.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th September 2023 8:48 pm IST
First Saudi ambassador to present credentials to Palestinian Prez
Saudi ambassador to Palestine, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi

The first Saudi ambassador to Palestine Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi will visit Ramallah on a two-day visit starting from Tuesday, September 26, to present his credentials to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It will be the first visit by a Saudi official to Palestine since the Israeli occupation in 1967.

Also Read
Marriott International to open two luxury hotels in NEOM’s mountains

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, September 25, Sheikh said, “We welcome the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Palestine, who will present his credentials to President Mahmoud Abbas within days.”

MS Education Academy

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the visit as historic. “The visit is an important historical milestone for strengthening and developing bilateral relations between the two countries and opening more horizons for joint cooperation in all fields,” said a statement from the ministry.

The foreign ministry appreciated the Kingdom’s “sincere positions in supporting and granting the just and legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people in all forums.”

On August 12, Saudi Arabia appointed Al-Sudairi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Non-Resident Plenipotentiary to Palestine and Consul General in the city of Jerusalem.

This is the first time that Saudi Arabia appointed an ambassador to Palestine, noting that the Kingdom had a Consulate General in Jerusalem, but it was closed with Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967, as the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was under Jordanian administration at the time. ​​​​​​

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th September 2023 8:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button