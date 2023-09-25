First Saudi ambassador to present credentials to Palestinian Prez

The first Saudi ambassador to Palestine Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi will visit Ramallah on a two-day visit starting from Tuesday, September 26, to present his credentials to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

It will be the first visit by a Saudi official to Palestine since the Israeli occupation in 1967.

Also Read Marriott International to open two luxury hotels in NEOM’s mountains

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, September 25, Sheikh said, “We welcome the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Palestine, who will present his credentials to President Mahmoud Abbas within days.”

We welcome His Excellency the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Palestine, who will present his official credentials to His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas within a few days. 🇸🇦 🇵🇸 https://t.co/t2KxhvCbjy — حسين الشيخ Hussein AlSheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) September 25, 2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the visit as historic. “The visit is an important historical milestone for strengthening and developing bilateral relations between the two countries and opening more horizons for joint cooperation in all fields,” said a statement from the ministry.

The foreign ministry appreciated the Kingdom’s “sincere positions in supporting and granting the just and legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people in all forums.”

الخارجية والمغتربين// ترحب بزيارة السفير #السعودي لدولة فلسطين وتعتبرها محطة تاريخية لتطوير العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes the visit of the #Saudi Ambassador to the State of Palestine and considers it a historic… pic.twitter.com/p4k5eBJb8S — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) September 25, 2023

On August 12, Saudi Arabia appointed Al-Sudairi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Non-Resident Plenipotentiary to Palestine and Consul General in the city of Jerusalem.

This is the first time that Saudi Arabia appointed an ambassador to Palestine, noting that the Kingdom had a Consulate General in Jerusalem, but it was closed with Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967, as the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was under Jordanian administration at the time. ​​​​​​