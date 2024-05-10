First set right your house: Shivakumar tells ex-CM Kumaraswamy on sex video scandal

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slammed former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday and said that he should set right his house before making allegations against others.

The state Congress President was answering media questions regarding Kumaraswamy accusing him of targeting former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s family in the sex video scandal.

The leak of the videos allegedly showing JD(U) leader Deve Gowda’s grandson and Kumaraswamy’s nephew Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing women, has taken Karnataka by storm and triggered a political slugfest in the state.

Kumaraswamy has even demanded the sacking of Shivakumar from the Cabinet.

When asked about Kumaraswamy’s demand to remove him from the Cabinet, Dy CM Shivakumar maintained, “I wish him all the best and good luck to him.”

Dy CM Shivakumar further maintained that, 12th Century social reformer Basavanna preached that people should first set things right in their homes before trying to fix problems in society.

“Likewise he (Kumaraswamy) should first set right things in his home and address his shortcomings,” he stated.

When asked about the National Commission for Women (NCW) receiving a complaint from a woman alleging that she was forced by a group of people to lodge a false complaint, Dy CM Shivakumar said, he did not know about it and he was not a party to it.

“I am happy that at least now the National Commission for Women has come forward regarding the matter. In the initial stage, the state Women’s Commission played its role regarding the scandal. No point discussing it now. The police will take care of the matter,” Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

Talking about the controversial remark by party senior leader Sam Pitroda, Shivakumar stated that the Congress stands by its ideology and the entire country stands united.

“The history of the Congress party is the history of the country,” Shivakumar added.

Sam Pitroda found himself in a storm a day ago, over his controversial statements, the latest being his racist observation of the country’s diversity.