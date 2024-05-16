First song from NTR Jr’s ‘Devara’ to be out on actor’s birthday eve

Mumbai: This birthday will be extremely special for NTR Jr’s fans as the makers of ‘Devara Part 1’ are all set to release the first single from the film.

Announcing the same on social media with a film poster, team ‘Devara’ unveiled that the song is created by musician Anirudh Ravichander and wrote, “ALL SET for the mighty storm. #DevaraFirstSingle ~ #FearSong will unleash tsunami of madness that will sweep through every coast on May 19th An @anirudhofficial Musical.”

The track will be out on May 19 – NTR Jr’s birthday eve. It is created by Anirudh Ravichander.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The Pan-India film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, ‘Devara: Part 1’ will hit theatres on October 10.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride.He said, “It’s my promise to you all that the wait for ‘Devara’ will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases.”

In the coming months, NTR Jr will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’.