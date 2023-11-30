First-time voters feel a mix of joy, responsibility amid Telangana polls

Hyderabad: People across Telangana have been enthusiastically visiting the polling stations in large numbers to cast their votes. First-time voters participating in polling exercise are expressing mixed feelings of excitement, responsibility, and eagerness.

Reports from districts suggested a good turnout even as several first-time voters were seen waiting in long queues to cast their vote. Pertinently, women voters outnumber male voters in Telangana in this Assembly election.

In Hanumonda district, selfie points have been set up by the election authorities at polling stations for the voters.

Taking to X, the first-timers are sharing photos and videos of their experience considering it an essential civic duty and an opportunity to have a say in the democratic process.

“I just took part in shaping the future of my state,” wrote a first-timer in a post on X.

I just took part in shaping the future of my state. First time voting, check! ✅ I hope my vote counts and makes a positive impact.#TelanganaElections #VoteForChange #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023#TelanganaElection2023 #Telangana pic.twitter.com/2aaSfscd0h — venkat reddy (@venkatr79222543) November 30, 2023

Most of the first-time voters said that they felt a sense of empowerment and pride in being able to contribute to shaping the future of their state.

Well, casting a vote for the first time is a different feeling altogether 🗳

But yeah, if you're eligible to vote then do cast your vote. pic.twitter.com/T5gNX6Uo8g — Daiwik Pratap (@DaiwikPratap) November 30, 2023

A user on X revealed that 12 out of 16 young voters who voted for the first time, were in favour of Congress.

Spoke with 16 new voters who are voting for the first time .



12 of them said voting for congress

4 of them said they want to vote BRS — srEE (TG) #ByeByeKCR (@sreereddi77) November 29, 2023

The majority of the first-timers were the ones who just entered adulthood.

Just rocked my vote for a better Telangana! 🗳️ First time getting in on the action since hitting that adult milestone. 😊 Let's make a positive change!#Hyderabad #BJPWinningTelangana pic.twitter.com/qbAnpBL4RS — Mahaveer Katighar (@__Mahaveer__) November 30, 2023

While several political leaders have urged people, especially the first-timers, to vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X, called upon people in Telangana to celebrate the festival of democracy.

“I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise,” said Modi, on X.

తెలంగాణలోని నా సోదర సోదరీమణులు రికార్డు స్థాయిలో ఓటు వేసి ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగను బలోపేతం చేయాలని నేను పిలుపునిస్తున్నాను. యువకులు మరీ ముఖ్యంగా మొదటిసారిగా ఓటు వేస్తున్నవారు తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవాలని నేను ప్రత్యేకంగా కోరుతున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2023

The results of the Telangana elections will be announced on December 3 along with the other Indian states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram where voting occurred between November 7 and November 25.