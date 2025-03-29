First to raise concern against Waqf Amendment Bill, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Participating at an iftar party in Kodangal on Saturday, March 29, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party has always fought communal forces in the country and never played religious politics.

Addressing the gathering at his constituency, the chief minister spoke on the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill and said he, along with AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, were the first to raise their concerns regarding the Bill in the Telangana Assembly when it was first introduced in the Indian Parliament.

He claimed that 25 percent of the constituency development fund in Kodangal was spent on the Muslim minorities.

He assured the people of Kodangal that they would never have to ask for anything, as he would sanction all their needs with the stroke of his pen.

Also Read Telangana: Minority youth urged to apply for RYV scheme before April 5 deadline

He reminded Muslims that it was the Congress that appointed Kamaluddin Ahmed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress (I) in the early 1990s. He added that from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi, the Congress had consistently appointed Muslims as presidents and chief ministers.

Recalling the popular tagline “Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” given by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he said the Congress will continue its fight against the divisive forces in the country.