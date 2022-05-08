Fishing festival in Qazigund

9th May 2022
Qazigund: Villagers fish with wicker baskets in Panzath Nag spring during an annual festival that coincides with Rohan Posh festival, at Qazigund, in Kulgam district, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Hundreds of men and children from different villages collectively go fishing in order to rid the spring of weeds and silt and thereby restore it. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
