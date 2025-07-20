Five arrested for CPI leader’s murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have nabbed five of the six accused in the murder of Communist Party of India (CPI) state council member Kethavath Chandu Rathod at Shalivahana Nagar GHMC Park on July 15.

According to the police, there were multiple motives for the murder including financial, political and infidelity issues.

Chandu Rathod, and Donthi Rajesh alias Rajanna, who is the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation Party; had financial dealings for the past 4 years, though hailing from different parties.

One of the reasons for the rivalry began in 2022, when these two erected 1,300 huts with the support of 8,000 party members in Kuntloor village of Hayathnagar mandal in Rangareddy district.

According to the police, Chandu Rathod had collected Rs 13 lakh from those who erected the huts, and was having an issue with Rajanna in connection with the collection of the amount.

There was another dealing between Chandu and Rajesh on a land issue between one Bal Reddy and Chandu’s brother-in-law concerning Rs 12 lakh payable to Chandu which was not done.

There was also another issue between the two regarding Chandu’s illegal affair with his Rajesh’s wife, and an affair of Rajesh with a woman which Chandu revealed to Rajesh’s followers and ensured it was revealed to CPI (ML) leadership.

Rajesh was feeling betrayed by Chandu Rathod over financial losses to the tune of Rs 50 Lakh and saw the latter as a threat to his politics and life. Hence, he decided to eliminate him.

Rajesh (A1) plotted the murder along with Kumba Yedukondalu (A2), Srinu alias Nagaraju (A3), Arjun Gnana Prakash (A4), Lingibedi Rambabu (A5), and Kandukuri Prashanth (A6).

Rajesh and Yedukondalu provided the other accused with 4 coconut-cutting knives, red chilli powder, weapons, and a rented grey coloured Swift car bearing number plate-TS08HW0875 for movement in the commission of the offence.

How the murder was executed

As per their plan on July 15, at about 6 am, all the accused went came to Chandu Rathod’s house in Shalivahana Nagar and waited to execute their plan, but couldn’t do it.

Then they went to GHMC Park at Shalivahana Nagar in the car at around 7.20 am. When Chandu Rathod came out of the park after a walk, Kandhula Prashanth threw chilli powder on his face, while Arjuna Gnana Prakash and Srinu opened fire with pistol and revolver, leading to his death on the spot.

During this attack Rambabu was holding Knives with an intention to attack the deceased, in case he survived the firing attack. He, however, didn’t do so, as he saw that Chandu Rathod was already dead. The assailants fled in the swift car.

The crime scene was examined with the help of the Clues Team and vital forensic evidence including 3 fired cartridges, 2 misfired bullets and 2 leads were recovered from the scene and blood-stained clothes were seized from the scene of offence. Technical analysis and fingerprint evidence led to the identification of the accused.

On July 18, Arjun Gnana Prakash and Lingabedi Rambabu were apprehended near Kavali, while fleeing towards Nellore. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and disclosed their involvement in multiple thefts and dacoities in Andhra Pradesh, including a major house burglary in Vizag from which gold and cash were looted, found in their possession.

On July 19, based on credible information Rajesh and Yedukondalu were apprehended from the outskirts of Jangaon along with the weapons and ammunition used in the crime. The car they hired was also seized on the same day.

Srinu alias Nagaraju (A3) was absconding as on Saturday, July 19. Rajesh, Lingabedi Rambabu and Arjun Gnana Prakash had multiple cases already registered against them.

A case was registered at Malakpet Police Station against the accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Director General of Police and Hyderabad Police Commissioner formed special teams and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east zone) guided the entire operation, which was carried out under the supervision of Additional DCP of south-east zone K Sreekanth, Additional DCP of Task Force Ande Srinivas Rao.

The field operation was carried out under the supervision of Malakpet ACP K Subbarami Reddy, by Malakpet station house officer P Naresh, deputy inspector Jaya Shanker and their team.