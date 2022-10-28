Five booked for gang-raping woman in Gujarat’s Botad

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor's father, the accused confined the woman on the night of October 26 and repeatedly violated her till the next afternoon.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th October 2022 11:48 am IST
Five booked for gang-raping woman in Gujarat's Botad
Representative Image

Botad: Botad police have booked five persons on charges of gang-raping a 31-year-old woman, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor’s father, the accused confined the woman on the night of October 26 and repeatedly violated her till the next afternoon.

The incident took place when the woman hired an auto for Gadhda on October 26. Idrish Sandhi, along with Savlat Sandhi and Sahil Sandhi, forcibly took her to an abandoned place and took turns to assault her sexually.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UP: SP MP seeks minister’s resignation over ‘PM reincarnation of God’ remark

As per her complaint, the woman is married but owing to ill health, she has returned to her parental home at Lathidad village near Botad town. She is being treated for depression and other mental issues.

Local Crime Branch Police Sub Inspector S.B Solanki, investigating the case, said that the victim’s medical examination was conducted on Thursday itself.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest all the five accused booked for gang-rape, sexual harassment and abetting.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button