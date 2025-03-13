Telangana: 5 candidates unanimously elected as MLCs under MLA quota

Hyderabad: The five candidates nominated by various political parties as MLCs under the MLAs’ quota were unanimously elected on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, March 13.

Vijayashanti, Addanki Dayakar and Shankar Nayak from Congress, Nellakanti Satyam from CPI, and Dasoju Sravan were declared unanimously elected by the returning officer, Upender, who handed over the authorisation certificates to the newly-elected MLCs.

Also Read MLA Jagadish Reddy suspended from Assembly; BRS leaders detained amid protest

The CPI candidate filed his nomination along with deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers and Congress MLAs on the last date of filing nominations.