Telangana: 5 candidates unanimously elected as MLCs under MLA quota

The five candidates were unanimously elected on the last day of the withdrawal of MLC nominations on Thursday, March 13.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 13th March 2025 7:33 pm IST
Five MLCs were unanimously elected in the MLAs' quota on Thursday, March 13.

Hyderabad: The five candidates nominated by various political parties as MLCs under the MLAs’ quota were unanimously elected on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, March 13.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Vijayashanti, Addanki Dayakar and Shankar Nayak from Congress, Nellakanti Satyam from CPI, and Dasoju Sravan were declared unanimously elected by the returning officer, Upender, who handed over the authorisation certificates to the newly-elected MLCs.

Also Read
MLA Jagadish Reddy suspended from Assembly; BRS leaders detained amid protest

The CPI candidate filed his nomination along with deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers and Congress MLAs on the last date of filing nominations.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 13th March 2025 7:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button