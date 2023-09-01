Five cattle smugglers held in UP, 38 bulls recovered

The arrested men have been identified as Vijay Gaur, Om Prakash Gaur, Sadhu Gaur, Asharfi Prasad and Sher Singh.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st September 2023 9:29 am IST
Five cattle smugglers held in UP, 38 bulls recovered
cattle smuggling

Sonbhadra: Five alleged cattle smugglers have been arrested on Thursday and 38 bulls that were being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

The five men were arrested from near Hathinala area by a police team but two of their accomplices managed to flee the spot.

Also Read
Cattle smuggling: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s CA

The arrested men have been identified as Vijay Gaur, Om Prakash Gaur, Sadhu Gaur, Asharfi Prasad and Sher Singh, police said.

MS Education Academy

Additional SP Kalu Singh said that 38 bulls being taken from Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand were also recovered from them.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Police said a detailed probe on the matter is underway.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st September 2023 9:29 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button