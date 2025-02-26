Five drown in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh

Out of a group of 12 men, five drowned while seven managed to survive, they added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th February 2025 11:00 am IST
Farmer drowns in river in Telangana's Medak
Representational image

Tadipudi: Five persons drowned in the Godavari river here in East Godavari district on Wednesday morning when they went for a bath, said a police official.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Out of a group of 12 men, five drowned while seven managed to survive, they added.

The tragedy occurred around 8:30 am at Tadipudi village in Tallapudi mandal, police said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
5-year-old boy drowns in pit at construction site in Hyderabad

“Five persons drowned in the Godavari river out of a group of 12 when they went to take bath,” the official told PTI, adding that the group was intending to go to a nearby temple after the bath for the Shivaratri festival.

Most of the deceased persons and survivors were less than 20 years old.

Police, fire service, locals and others are searching to recover the bodies of the deceased persons.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th February 2025 11:00 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button