Five drown in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh

Tadipudi: Five persons drowned in the Godavari river here in East Godavari district on Wednesday morning when they went for a bath, said a police official.

Out of a group of 12 men, five drowned while seven managed to survive, they added.

The tragedy occurred around 8:30 am at Tadipudi village in Tallapudi mandal, police said.

“Five persons drowned in the Godavari river out of a group of 12 when they went to take bath,” the official told PTI, adding that the group was intending to go to a nearby temple after the bath for the Shivaratri festival.

Most of the deceased persons and survivors were less than 20 years old.

Police, fire service, locals and others are searching to recover the bodies of the deceased persons.