Five female students fall ill at another Telangana govt hostel

Hyderabad: Another case of suspected food poisoning was reported in Jagityala district of Telangana on Tuesday, August 13. Five students from the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls Hostel, located in Gollapalli Mandal, were admitted to the district hospital after falling ill.

The students were transported by ambulance for medical treatment, and doctors are currently providing care.

A concerned parent shared that the school management informed her that her daughter had collapsed while trying to reach the hospital.

This incident follows a troubling trend in the region, as just recently, two children tragically died after similar food poisoning incidents at the Peddapur Residential School. In response to these ongoing health crises, earlier in the day, Telangana deputy chief minister and cabinet minister Ponnam had inspected the residential school on the same day.

Also Read 24 students fall ill after consuming mid day meal in Sangareddy

The recent spate of food poisoning cases in Telangana has raised alarms among parents and community members. Reports indicate that the state has experienced multiple incidents of foodborne illnesses in government-run schools and hostels over the past few weeks, prompting calls for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Upto 24 students from the Zilla Parishad High School in Bibipet, Kalher mandal, became ill after consuming their mid-day meal on Monday, August 12. After consuming the food, they began to vomit and complained of stomach ache, prompting teachers and parents to take them to the local hospital in Narayankhed for medical attention.

Over the incident, district educational officer (DEO) Sangareddy, Venkateshwarlu, has suspended Narsingi, the headmaster of ZPHS Bibipet in Kalher mandal, holding him accountable for the food poisoning incident that occurred at the school.

In light of these events, authorities have begun inspecting hostels for food safety violations. A total of 387 hostels have been checked, and measures are being implemented to address any identified issues.

The government is under pressure to improve food quality and hygiene standards in these institutions to prevent further health hazards.

As the situation develops, parents remain anxious about the health of their children, and the community is advocating for better oversight and accountability in food preparation and safety practices in schools across Telangana.