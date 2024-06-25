Five get jail term for loitering on Hyderabad streets at night

Hyderabad: Five people who were found loitering on the roads at night were sentenced to five days in jail by a city court on Tuesday.

Mohd Zaker (28), a car driver, Mohd Asif (35), a plumber, Shaik Mohiuddin (26), Mohd Azam (28) and Aijaz Khan (28), all workers and residents of Falaknuma, were taken into custody by Falaknuma police and presented before the court. The court sentenced them to five days in jail. All of them were shifted to Chanchalguda Jail.

The police alleged they had caught these persons while they were moving under suspicious circumstances and failed to give a convincing reply.