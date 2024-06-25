Five get jail term for loitering on Hyderabad streets at night

The court sentenced them to five days in Chanchalguda Jail

Five people who were loitering on the roads at night were sentenced to five days in prison by a city court on Tuesday.

Mohd Zaker (28), a car driver, Mohd Asif (35), a plumber, Shaik Mohiuddin (26), Mohd Azam (28) and Aijaz Khan (28), all workers and residents of Falaknuma, were taken into custody by Falaknuma police and presented before the court. The court sentenced them to five days in jail. All of them were shifted to Chanchalguda Jail.

The police alleged they had caught these persons while they were moving under suspicious circumstances and failed to give a convincing reply.

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th June 2024 10:09 pm IST

