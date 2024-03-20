Five held for selling artificially-ripened mangoes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five fruit vendors were apprehended by the city police in the span of a week for selling adulterated mangoes ripened using chemicals.

The commissioner’s task force on credible information conducted raids at warehouses and various stalls alongside food safety officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) across the city. Huge stocks of chemicals — carbide and ethylene — and several kilograms of adulterated mangoes were seized from the accused, all worth at least Rs 12,61,000.

The accused supplied fruits to different fruit shops and juice centres across Hyderabad.

Due to a heavy demand for fruits during Ramzan and wedding season, artificial ripeners are being used to bring unripe fruits, especially mangoes, into the market by breaching the FSSAI guidelines.

Illegal methods of storage and ripening mangoes are dangerous to humans causing serious effects on public health like respiratory and skin ailments. When used in excessive quantities, these chemicals can cause severe health problems like skin burns, skin Irritation, inflammation and lung irritation when inhaled.

The accused have been intentionally using harmful chemical substances illegally for their gain. Several cases were registered in the matter, followed by raids conducted at mango stalls across Hyderabad.

Last week, the city police arrested two fruit vendors at Moazzam Jahi Market for stocking and selling artificially-ripened mangoes.

Based on a tip-off, police raided two shops — New Liberty Fruit Shop and Lucky Fruit Shop — located opposite Clock Tower, and seized adulterated mangoes worth Rs 3 lakh.

Eighteen trays of mangoes along with FYK sachets, and 5 packets of FYK Ethylene ripener were seized from New Liberty Fruit Shop while 8 trays of mangoes along with FYK sachets were seized from Lucky Fruit Shop.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 272 (adulterates any article of food or drink), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), and 336 (endangering life or personal safety for others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sultan Bazar police station.