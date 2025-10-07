Five Hyderabad police officers transferred

These transfers were made on administrative grounds.

Published: 7th October 2025 4:19 pm IST
Hyderabad Police emblem

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police transferred five officials to various branches in the commissionerate on administrative grounds.

The transfer order was issued on October 4 following a meeting of the Police Establishment Board of the Hyderabad Police.

Vara Prasad Maddikunta, who was with the special branch of Hyderabad police, has been transferred to Police Control Room (PCR) in the South West Zone.

Venkateshwar Reddy Karnati, who was earlier the station house officer (SHO) at the Jubilee Hills police station, has been transferred to the West Zone Task Force.

J Rajshekar, who was a detective inspector attached to the Karkhana police station, has been transferred to the Goshmahal traffic police station as its SHO.

Saidululu Konni, who was SHO of the Goshamahal traffic police, has been transferred as station house officer of Jubilee Hills police station.

Yadendra Cheerla, who was stationed at the West Zone Task Force, has been transferred to the special branch of the Hyderabad police.

