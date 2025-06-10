Five Indian tourists from Qatar killed in Kenya road accident

Doha: At least five Indian nationals were killed and several others injured when a bus carrying a group of 28 Indian tourists from Qatar met with an accident in Kenya on Monday, June 9.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar confirmed the incident in a post on X on Tuesday, June 10, saying that it is in touch with local authorities and Indian community organisations to provide support.

As per multiple media reports, the accident occurred in the Nyandarua region of northeastern Kenya while the group was travelling to Nyahururu Town, where they planned to stay at Panari Hotel. The bus, carrying a total of 32 people including three tour guides and a driver, reportedly lost control on a rain-soaked road, veered off, hit a tree, and overturned.

Also Read Indian expat dies during scuba diving in Dubai

Local residents helped rescue trapped passengers before emergency services arrived and took the injured to hospital.

The Indian High Commission in Nairobi is on-site and assisting victims. The embassy in Qatar is also coordinating with Indian community groups, including ICC and ICBF in Doha.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have sadly passed away,” the embassy said.

For assistance or more information, the embassy can be contacted at +974 55097295.