Five killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: Five members of two families including two children were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

A woman was also critically injured in the accident that occurred in Miryalaguda late Sunday night.

According to police, an unidentified truck rammed into the car in Krishna Nagar colony on Narketpally-Addanki highway.

The deceased were residents of Nandipadu village in Miryalaguda mandal. They were returning home after visiting a temple in Vijayawada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The family would have reached home in another few minutes.

The deceased were identified as Cherukupalli Mahesh (32), his wife Jyothi (30), daughter Rishita (6), Mahesh’s co-brother B. Mahender (32), his son Leonis (2). Mahesh’s wife Madhavi was critically injured. She was taken to Miryalguda Area Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital.

According to police, a truck hit the car from behind and sped away. Police began the investigation to identify and trace the truck.