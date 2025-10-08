Five online gaming fraudsters held in Hyderabad, Rs 14L seized

Hyderabad: Five people, who were allegedly involved in cheating people through fake gaming platforms, were arrested by Cyberabad’s Cyber Crime police on Wednesday, October 8.

They have been identified as Doppalapudi Naveen Kumar, Vankadri Sandeep Kumar, Chintalapati Prudhvi Ramaraju, Chintalapati Pavan Venkata Naga Bharadwaj, and Mamidisetti Ramanjaneyulu.

According to a press release, the accused supplied bank accounts and SIM cards to a cyber gang that misled innocent victims through fake gaming platforms with promises of unreal profits and collected large sums of money.

They operated through instant messaging app groups and supplied over 120 bank accounts for fraudulent transactions.

Also Read Telangana man dies by suicide after parents scold him over online gaming

They were employed by another accused, Sathyanarayana Verma and managed funds through a gaming portal Dodge book 777 hosted on the Supago website.

The total transactions are yet to be identified, and so far about Rs 14 lakh in these accounts is being seized, the release added.

The police have seized 2 laptops, 30 Mobiles, 32 Cheque Books, 23 ATM cards, and 48 SIM cards from the accused and registered a case under sections 2(37), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 66-C, 66-D of IT Act.

(With inputs from PTI)