Five people with disabilities receive battery-operated wheelchairs

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday, April 9, distributed financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to six transgenders and battery-operated wheelchairs worth Rs 1,18,500 to five people with disabilities.

Prabhakar asserted that the welfare of people with disabilities, the elderly, and transgender individuals is a priority for the Congress government.

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He also inaugurated the Samata Kitchen at the Hyderabad Collectorate as part of the Praja Palana. “Samata Kitchen aims to create livelihood opportunities. We have employed six transgender people and one person with a disability,” he said.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the inauguration of Samata Kitchen

According to the 2011 Census data, Telangana has around 10.47 lakh people with disabilities and about 10 lakh elderly people. In Hyderabad district alone, nearly two lakh elderly residents have been identified. Officials have issued over 50,000 SADAREM certificates and 5,000 Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards so far.