Five shot at school in Sweden’s Orebro

Orebro: Five people were shot at a school in Sweden on Tuesday, police said. The Swedish news agency TT reported, without providing its sources, that the perpetrator died by suicide. Police didn’t immediately confirm that report, but scheduled a news conference for 14:30 GMT.

The school is in the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether police were counting the perpetrator among the five shots. The extent of the victims’ injuries also wasn’t immediately clear. Police said that no officers were shot during the violence.

Also Read US deports 205 illegal Indian immigrants via military plane

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and other emergency vehicles. Students were sheltering in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting.

“The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told TT.