Five-year-old child dies in stray dog attack in Telangana

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a stray dog attack in Telangana, a five-year-old child died on Sunday. Though he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to the injuries.

As per the details of the incident that took place in Khammam district, Telangana, the child Banoth Bharath become a victim of a stray dog attack when he was playing with his friends on Sunday evening.

Despite the efforts of his parents, B Ravinder and Sandhya, Bharath sustained severe injuries before being taken to a private hospital in Khammam. Doctors advised shifting him to NIMS in Hyderabad, but the child passed away en route near Suryapet, Telangana.

The grieving parents of the child have returned to Putani thanda of Raghunathapalem Mandal, Khammam, and performed the last rites on Monday.

Stray dog attacks in Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana

Stray dog attacks in Telangana are not limited to villages. Even Hyderabad has seen an increase in recent days, causing concern for citizen safety.

Last month, a five-year-old child became a victim of a stray dog attack in the city. He was mauled to death by stray dogs.

Within a few days of the incident, a 4-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs in Maruti Nagar Colony, Hyderabad. In the attack, he sustained minor injuries.

In another incident, two children, Aayan (8) and Fatima (5) are left with bite injuries. They were attacked by two stray dogs while playing near their house in Borabanda, S R Nagar.

In Konaraopet Mandal of Karimnagar district, a four-year-old girl was severely injured in a stray dog attack. The girl was playing in front of her house when the dogs attacked her, following which her family members rushed to rescue her on hearing her echoing screams.

Last Saturday evening, 16 people, including eight children in Vinayak Nagar of Balanagar, were attacked by a street dog.

Telangana HC pulls up municipal body

Recently, Telangana High Court pulled up Hyderabad’s municipal body over the gruesome death of a five-year-old boy in a stray dog attack in the city.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan blamed negligence by the Greater Hyderabad of Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the child’s death and asked it what steps are being taken to curtail incidents of stray dog attacks.

The court included the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Deputy Commissioner (Amberpet), GHMC Veterinary Officer, Hyderabad District Collector and Member Secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority as respondents in the case.