Five-yr-old boy dies after falling into well in Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy died after falling into a well at Mailardevpally on Tuesday, June 24.

The boy has been identified as Prince Kumar, a native of Bihar, who stays at WAMBAY colony, along with his parents, who are labourers. On Tuesday, the boy came out of the house to play and fell into an unused agricultural well located near the colony.

On noticing the boy missing from the house, his parents alerted the local people, who launched a search. After learning that the boy had gone towards the well, they rushed there to find his footwear. The people suspected that the boy had slipped and accidentally fallen into the well.

The Mailardevpally police were informed about the incident. The Disaster Response Team and the Fire Department reached the spot along with the police. Four machines were deployed at the spot to pump out the water from the well and retrieve the body.

The police booked a case.