Flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport due to malfunction

Hyderabad: A major accident was narrowly averted at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad when a Blue Dart cargo flight encountered landing gear issues while approaching for landing.

The flight, which was travelling from Chennai to Hyderabad, experienced a malfunction with its landing gear, prompting the pilot to immediately inform airport authorities of the situation.

Upon recognizing the problem, the pilot requested permission for an emergency landing. In response, airport officials took swift action by halting all international flights to prioritize the safe landing of the cargo aircraft.

Thanks to the pilot’s expertise and quick decision-making, the plane was successfully landed without incident.

Reports indicate that there were six crew members aboard the cargo flight at the time of the emergency. Fortunately, all personnel were unharmed.