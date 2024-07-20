Flight services resumed at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Flight services have resumed at Hyderabad airport as the airline systems across airports, which were impacted by a global IT outage on Friday, have started working normally.

The Civil Aviation Ministry is constantly monitoring operations at airports and airlines to ensure travel readjustments and refunds are handled properly.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, in a statement, said, “Since 3 AM (Saturday), airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now.”

On Friday, in one of the biggest-ever IT outages, an update of a product offered by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike triggered problems with Microsoft’s Windows worldwide, affecting operations at financial sector companies and airlines. Hospital operations were postponed, and some television channels went off the air.

Hyderabad airport and other airports across the country witnessed chaotic scenes after the online passenger booking, reservation, and boarding systems switched to manual mode due to the outage resulting in cancellation of various flights. The outage also resulted in longer passenger handling times, causing hundreds of flights to be delayed and many to be canceled.

There is a backlog due to the disruptions on Friday, and it is being cleared gradually, according to the statement.