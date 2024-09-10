Flights delayed at three Moscow airports following drone attack

Delays were also reported for both departing and arriving flights at Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports.

Published: 10th September 2024 12:21 pm IST
Moscow: Flights were delayed at three major Moscow airports after a drone attack in the Moscow region on Tuesday, the state media reported.

According to information on Vnukovo Airport’s online departure board, 30 outbound and 11 inbound flights were delayed, and two flights were cancelled at the airport, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TASS.

Affected flights include those bound for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Astana, Yerevan, Istanbul and others. Flights from Grozny to Moscow and those from Moscow to Abu Dhabi were cancelled.

Delays were also reported for both departing and arriving flights at Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defence forces had shot down seven drones that were flying toward the city.

