Flights diverted due to dense fog at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport saw flight cancellations as the suburbs were covered in thick fog resulting in the disruption of flights.

Passengers are experiencing issues as flights are being redirected. The Mumbai to Hyderabad Air India flight AI 615 was rerouted to Chennai. Flight 6E 495 of the Indigo airline from Chennai to Hyderabad was redirected to Chennai.

Passengers might also face challenges while travelling abroad or returning from there due to the rise of COVID cases. To ensure public safety, the airport has issued a notice requesting international passengers to follow the new guidelines as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare upon arrival at the Hyderabad Airport.

In light of the new Covid cases, international passengers are requested to follow these travel guidelines as per MoHFW upon their arrival at #HYDAirport and ensure public safety.#FlyHYD #FlySafe #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G6QaaMhxVA — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) December 23, 2022

All international travellers need to undergo a thermal screening by the health professionals on duty at the entry gate. Additionally, 2 percent of the entire flight’s passengers must participate in a random post-arrival airport test.

International arriving passengers who are randomly asked to take a COVID test are not required to pay any fees, according to the guidelines of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.