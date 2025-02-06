FlixBus launches first electric bus on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route

At flag-off event, transport minister mentioned state's commitment to promoting electric vehicles, mentioning the government’s tax waiver for EVs until December 31, 2026.

Hyderabad: The international travel-tech company, FlixBus launched its first electric bus on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route on February 6, marking the start of a pilot project with plans to introduce four electric buses on the same route.

The company will conduct a two-week test run to assess parameters such as battery performance and passenger booking patterns over a 12-week evaluation period before expanding further under a hub-and-spoke model.

At the flag-off event, Telangana’s transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar mentioned the state’s commitment to promoting electric vehicles, mentioning the government’s tax waiver for EVs until December 31, 2026.

Since its launch, FlixBus India has connected over 200 cities including 75 in South India and 140 in North India, with popular routes like Bangalore-Hyderabad, Bangalore-Chennai, Chennai-Madurai, and Delhi-Lucknow, Hyderabad-Vijayawada.

The company reported a sixfold increase in monthly ridership in its first year.

