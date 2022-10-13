Flood situation improves in Assam, 50,836 people still hit

Guwahati: The overall flood situation in Assam showed some improvement during the past 24 hours while 50, 836 people are still affected in three districts — Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, officials said on Thursday.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the flood waters still inundated 3782.18 hectares of crop lands in seven districts — Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, and Nagaon.

Thy said that 10 relief distribution centres were opened to provide relief materials to the flood-affected people, including 11,484 children.

The flood also affected around 14,000 domestic animals including 4,700 poultry birds.

The third wave of floods was triggered by incessant rain since Monday in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and in few districts of Assam. The officials said that several embankments have been damaged, while roads in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have been badly affected.

In the first wave of flood, Assam, like previous years, had witnessed one of the worst deluges in May-June this year, with floods and landslides claiming lives of around 200 people.