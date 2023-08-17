‘Fly now, pay later’: Flynas offer 4-month installment plan

If you think travelling is expensive, think again! The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline Flynas now offers ‘fly now, pay later’ option allowing passengers to pay for their trips in four interest-free installments.

Flynas has recently partnered with MENA-based shopping and financial services app Tabby to provide travellers with flexible payment solutions.

Also Read Here’s how to swiftly clear passport control at Dubai Airport

The partnership comes as the demand for travel increases around the world. “We are delighted to partner up with Flynas to bring flexible payment solutions to the air travel industry,” Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of Tabby said in a press release.

“This timely partnership will bring air travel closer to so many people who are looking to go on new adventures and reconnect with their loved ones across the world,” he added.

سفرتك أسهل 😍👌🏻

احجز رحلتك الآن مع #طيران_ناس ✈️

وقسمها على 4 دفعات مع تابي 🤩@paywithtabby



للمزيد: https://t.co/Era3DY4I8u pic.twitter.com/pEs8dkCEVw — flynas طيران ناس (@flynas) August 3, 2023

The airline asserted that the agreement reflects its commitment to provide innovative services and strengthen its pioneering digital transformation in the aviation industry.

Passengers can book their flights through the airline’s booking channels or travel agents.

In July, Flynas was named the fourth best low-cost airline in the world and the best low-cost carrier in the Middle East for the sixth time in a row at Skytrax International Awards.