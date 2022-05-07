Flydubai to operate to India from DWC airport for 45 days

Abu Dhabi: Amid the northern runway closure at Dubai International Airport, Dubai-based airline flydubai announced that it will operate flights to 34 destinations including India from Dubai World Central (DWC) for a 45-day period from May 9 to June 22, 2022, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

“At DWC, passengers will continue to benefit from all the convenient travel services offered by flydubai,” the airline said in a statement.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, will close one of its two runways for 45 days from May 9 to June 22 to carry out “complete refurbishment”.

"فلاي #دبي" تبدأ اعتباراً من 9 مايو الحالي تشغيل رحلات محددة انطلاقاً من مطار آل مكتوم الدولي.https://t.co/1quA6IUUjW pic.twitter.com/Wgx1Tq6oAu — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 5, 2022

Flydubai will operate flights to 34 destinations including India from DWC during this period “to ensure minimum disruption to passengers’ travel plans”.

The 34 destinations to which flydubai will operate flights from DWC are —Addis Ababa, Ahmedabad, Alexandria, AlUla, Bahrain, Chattogram, Chennai, Dammam, Delhi, Dhaka, Doha, Entebbe, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Karachi, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Lucknow, Madinah, Mashhad, Multan, Mumbai, Muscat, Najaf, Quetta, Riyadh, Salalah, Sialkot, and Yanbu.

All other flydubai destinations will continue to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

flydubai has urged passengers to check their departure and arrival airports in advance of travel to ensure they have the correct information.

Passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy complimentary parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.